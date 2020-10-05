Warming trend begins today with a breezy afternoon and sunny skies

What We’re Tracking:

Breezy afternoon today

Warming trend begins

Dry conditions remain

Sunny skies expected across the region today with breezy conditions being the main factor to keep an eye on. Winds will pick up this afternoon with speeds of 15-25 mph possible and gusting up to 30 mph. Highs in the middle to upper 70s today will put us back in the near-normal range.

Another calm and clear night is in store for us with overnight lows in the lower 50s. The warming trend continues into Tuesday with temperatures in the lower 80s, and Wednesday is expected to bring temperatures even higher into the middle to upper 80s by the afternoon hours.

Beyond that, we should be finishing out the week with 80s across the board. A very stubborn upper air pattern continues to prevent any stronger systems from developing and moving into the area. This also means rain chances will not be expected for the next several days either.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com