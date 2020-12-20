Warming trend begins today with above average temperatures in the forecast

What We’re Tracking:

Warming trend begins

Rain/Snow chances Wednesday

Cold for Christmas

After a chilly start this morning temperatures are expected to quickly warm up into the lower to middle 50s by this afternoon. A gorgeous day is in store for us with plenty of sunshine and possibly some breezier conditions around lunch time. Partly cloudy skies can be expected this evening with rather mild overnight lows only in the middle to upper 30s.

For your work week, Monday & Tuesday will start off even warmer with highs near 60° before cooler air returns by Wednesday. Windy conditions are forecast to come back into the area around the same time as well before our next cold front moves into the area.

There are now some indications that this front will move in a bit earlier in the day and could bring in a slight chance for some light snow showers on Wednesday. This is a new trend that the models are showing and we will monitor those chances within the coming days.

Christmas Sneak Peek Forecast: The chances of a white Christmas look almost non-existent this year which is unfortunate for snow lovers. It also doesn’t look to be a warm holiday either. A cold front looks to push through the area again early Wednesday that could bring in some of the coldest air of the season. It’s still a bit too early to pinpoint numbers but expect a rather chilly Christmas Eve and Christmas day!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush

