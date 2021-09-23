Warming trend expected over the coming days

Thursday will be slightly warmer thanks to the return of a southerly wind, with highs slowly starting to approach 80° again and abundant sunshine.

A weak front looks to move through tomorrow, and that could bring some extra cloud cover and slightly cooler temperatures. Highs Friday look to make it near 80°, again, and by Saturday we could be a degree or two cooler.

Looking ahead to Sunday and early next week, things do look to warm back up, though, with highs in the middle to upper 80s if not approaching 90° for some by the time we get to Monday.