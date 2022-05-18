We’ll be left with cloudy skies to start of the day, but we should end up with some sunshine later on. Highs could make it into the lower 80s again, but with some extra humidity in the air, it’ll feel a bit warmer this afternoon.

Tomorrow looks pretty warm as winds pick up out of the south again. That will send our temperatures up close to 90° by Thursday before a potent cold front moves through.

That could knock highs back into the 60s by Saturday with overnight lows in the lower 40s heading into Sunday.