Warming trend expected through Tuesday

What We’re Tracking:

Another cold night ahead

Beautiful end to the weekend

Much warmer next week with a few rain chances

It’ll be rather cold again tonight with temperatures dropping down into the low 30s. Some locations, mainly north, could drop below freezing again, so you may want to cover any sensitive plants!

Tomorrow looks to be a great end to the weekend with sunny skies, light winds, and beautiful temperatures. We should warm into the mid 60s, and that’s just the beginning to a nice warming trend!

Looking ahead into the start of next week, even warmer air starts to surge in from the south and west. There is a chance for some spotty showers and thunderstorms to occur early Monday. However, temperatures for the afternoon climb well into the 70s despite the early clouds! Tuesday gets even warmer with low to mid 80s along with plenty of sunshine!

Another big cold front comes through Wednesday, though. It’ll drop our temperatures sharply through the day, and the rest of the week looks cooler with another chance for rain Thursday into Friday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor