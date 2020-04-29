Warming trend heading into the start of May

What We’re Tracking:

Near perfect day Thursday

Warmer and a bit humid through Friday and Saturday

Chance for showers late Saturday into Sunday

Clouds continue to linger as we remain partly cloudy into the night. Temperatures drop down into the 40s overnight.

Thursday might be our best day of the week as winds back off compared to Wednesday. Sunshine should start to increase as afternoon highs end up in the lower 70s to close out the month of April.

May looks to start off on a warm note for Friday. Skies will become partly cloudy and winds will try and pick back up at 15-20 mph coming from the south. Highs for Friday look to climb into the lower 80s along with noticeably higher humidity as well.

This weekend, we may see a chance of showers and storms by Sunday. Expect a partly cloudy sky with 80s Saturday and dew points in the 60s. Highs should be in the 70s Sunday as temperatures fall a bit after the storm producing boundary goes East.

The pattern from Monday to Wednesday looks for occasional rain chances and numbers should trend down into midweek.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller



