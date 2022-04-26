Today looks to be one of the best days of the next 7, as highs make it into the upper 60s and low 70s, and winds remain light through the day.

Lots of sunshine is expected, as well! Get out and enjoy what looks to be an amazing April day, weather-wise.

Winds do start to pick up again starting tomorrow with wind gusts between 20-30mph are expected between Wednesday and Saturday. However, that will help to warm us up into the middle 70s for the next several days.

Storm chances return by Wednesday night, and the end of the week is looking much more unsettled with the chance for storms through Saturday.