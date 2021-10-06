Warming trend through late week

What We’re Tracking:

Clouds linger

Warming trend through Saturday

Rain by Sunday

Cloud cover will linger overnight keeping temperatures a little bit more mild in the upper 50s and potentially lower 60s for early Thursday morning.

We could see a bit more sunshine tomorrow especially for the eastern half of the area that delt with the cloud cover all day Wednesday. Highs will be slightly warmer in the upper 70s to near 80°.

By the time we get to the end of the week, though, we’ll see more of a southerly breeze, and that will send our temperatures into the upper 80s by Friday.

Southerly winds continue through Saturday, and temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s appear likely. Which, at this time of the year, is near 20° hotter than what we typically see so we could see some record breaking numbers!

A cold front looks to arrive by Sunday and move through for the last half of the weekend, cooling our temperatures down and bringing with it a chance for showers or storms. Highs in the mid 70s are expected as we close out the weekend. The chance for rain could impact those heading to the Chiefs game as a bulk of the heaviest rain looks to arrive around kick-off. So be sure to have rain gear handy!

Showers may linger into the morning hours on Monday, but temperatures should remain in the low to mid 70s as we kick off next week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez