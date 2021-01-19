Warming trend through midweek

Temperatures will be slightly cooler today with highs in the mid 40s as clouds remain a bit stubborn. Winds will be out of the north and west with gusts around 20 mph.

Tonight, with clear skies and calm winds, we can expect our temperatures to fall into the low 20s.

And, with the clear skies continuing into Wednesday, we’ll see our highs bounce up into the mid to upper 50s! They’ll also be helped along by a strong southerly wind with gusts around 30 mph.

Thursday looks to be the best day this week to head outdoors! The winds will relax and temperatures will still be in the mid 50s with mostly sunny skies.