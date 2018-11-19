Warming trend toward Thanksgiving Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

​Many days last week were pretty and comfortable, and that’s what we are trying to replicate as Thanksgiving quickly approaches.

Friday was warm and pleasant ahead of the cold front that brought big changes to our weekend. It was cloudy Saturday with stronger north wind and much colder air. We went through spotty flurries and freezing drizzle Saturday night. Clouds lingered into Sunday, before clearing kicked in and sunshine gave us a peek at how the next several days should look.

Today, we may begin with some cloudiness as a weak disturbance comes across the region. However, by late morning we should have blue sky and northwest breezes.

Greater Topeka Monday…

​Highs: 46-49

​Wind: W/NW 10-15

Temperatures will slowly climb through Thursday. An area of high pressure will begin to dominate. Dry conditions and moderating temps is what to expect.

The northwesterly flow aloft begins to break down later this week. A deepening trough may advance into the central Plains by late Thursday night. Precipitation should begin to develop into Friday, but indications are that temps would stay well above normal to keep everything as rain. There may be another system toward Sunday that heads down from the Pacific Northwest. Cooler air will certainly be included with this one so rain/snow mix Sunday into Monday is possible.

Much to do in so little time, but at least the weather is cooperating right now….

​KSNT Meteorologist David George