Temperatures will warm slightly to around 15° for today with lots of sunshine making a return. Winds will still be a bit breezy, though, and that will keep wind chills below zero all day long again.

Tonight we may end up seeing warming temperatures after midnight as our winds shift around towards the south and west, and Wednesday looks to be the warmest day of the week because of that with temperatures around the freezing mark, finally! Mainly sunny skies are expected for tomorrow, too, but below freezing temperatures return for several days as another push of colder air arrives late next week.

We’ll watch for one more potential chance for snow this week as the next round of colder air moves in for Thursday. Still not expecting much in the way of accumulation with this one, either. Maybe another quick dusting of snow with as much as an inch possible.

Temperatures drop back into the teens for highs and subzero through the overnight periods for Friday and Saturday, but warmer weather returns by Sunday. Highs by Sunday and Monday will make it into the mid to upper 30s and even some low 40s before our next chance for precipitation arrives early next week.