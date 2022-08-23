What We’re Tracking:

Gradual warming trend this week

Fairly low humidity levels

Rain chances return by the weekend

With only moderate levels of humidity tonight, temperatures will once again cool back into the lower 60s under a mainly clear sky. The wind will remain light to calm throughout the night, as well.

Throughout the rest of the week, dry weather will be the dominant feature. Both the lack of rain and the lower humidity levels of the air, too. We can expect sunny skies to carry us through most of the work week with highs generally in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

By the weekend, a system approaches from the Pacific Northwest that should provide some rain chances and slightly cooler temperatures through Sunday. The best chance for rain is currently shaping up to be Saturday night and into Sunday morning. We’ll watch that timing as it could bring some interruption to your weekend plans. It also appears there’s the potential for the rain to linger into the first part of next week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller