Warming up as we approach the weekend

Clearing, cool tonight

Some sunshine for Friday–mainly early

Warmer again by Saturday

We’ll clear the clouds out tonight with the majority of the night mainly clear. After a cool day, that will allow temperatures to drop back into the middle 20s as the wind begins to shift to a more southerly direction.

That’ll help to warm us up to near 50° tomorrow. By Saturday we should rebound into the upper 50s and lower 60s with a lot more sunshine.

There is a slim chance we could see a couple showers by the end of the weekend, but it’s not looking very promising as a cold front moves across the area. This will drop our temperatures back to average for Sunday in the upper 40s.

Temperatures early next week will start to warm back up into the upper 50s and eventually 60s return by mid-week.

Overall, it looks like we’ll have a quiet and dry end to the month of February with a nice warm-up expected through the first week of March.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

