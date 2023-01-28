What We’re Tracking:

Pleasant first half of our Saturday

Blast of Arctic air to follow

Slim chances for light snow ahead

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY has been issued for Brown, Clay, Cloud, Marshall, Nemaha, Ottawa, Republic, and Washington county from 12 AM tonight to 12 PM Sunday.

We’re starting off with fairly pleasant temperatures this morning and expected to gradually warm into the upper 40s and lower 50s by the afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds.

The arctic front then arrives, just after lunchtime, bringing wind gusts of 30-40 mph with it. The blast of cold air may limit our daytime highs if it happens to arrive even just an hour earlier than expected.

There may be some light wintry precipitation associated with the front but it largely looks to be passing through dry. Counties up to our north would have the best chance to see any sort of isolated precipitation with this event during the evening hours.

Temperatures drop into the single digits and teens by Sunday morning with a strong northerly wind gusting as high as 35 mph continuing through the day Sunday, too. That will give us subzero wind chills early and keep us feeling like the single digits for the daytime.

The cold weather sticks around for a good chunk of next week, too. Highs don’t look to approach the freezing mark until at least Wednesday. Chances for precipitation are fairly limited for the entire week – our best odds may not pop up until next weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez