What We’re Tracking

Warmer for Saturday

Storms possible tonight

Cooler next week

Skies are mostly clear this morning but we’ve held on to a breeze throughout the night keeping our temperatures mild. A lot of us are starting off in the lower 70s and we’ll warm up above average later this afternoon.

Expect sunshine early on as cloud cover builds in throughout the day ahead of our storm chance. Winds will pick up out of the south at 15-20 mph helping us warm up into the upper 80s with a few spots getting close to 90° for the first day of Fall.

We are keeping an eye on the development of a storm system that will impact the Plains later this evening. The greater chance for storms tonight looks to be for the eastern half of the area before clearing out and cooling down a bit on Sunday. There’s the potential for some strong to severe storms with damaging wind gusts and large hail being the main threats.

Once we clear things out on Sunday, the end of the weekend and start of next week looks quite pleasant. We should have mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs near 80° and overnight lows in the upper 50s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez