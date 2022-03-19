What We’re Tracking:

Sunny and mild Saturday

Winds pick up Sunday

Rain next week

We’re starting off cold this morning with mostly clear and calm conditions. Temperatures are in the lower 30s. So be sure to bundle up out the door!

Highs for the afternoon should rebound nicely into the middle 60s with mostly sunny skies helping things feel even nicer. Luckily, the winds will be light leaving a very pleasant start to the weekend.

Sunday could be the nicest of the next several days as we hold on to sunshine and temperatures continue to climb into the middle to upper 70s. Our winds will start to pick up from the south at 20-25 mph ahead of our next system. A perfect day for the start of spring!

The warmer air looks to stick around for much of next week, but it seems like we’re getting more into a spring-like pattern as another chance for widespread rain showers moves in by late Monday. That could linger through a majority of Tuesday and potentially into Wednesday as well.

Early next week temperatures will start off in the 60s before cooling down into the 50s by midweek. The good news is we should warm things back up by next Friday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez