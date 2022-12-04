What We’re Tracking:

Slow warm up through Monday

Another quick cold front

Cool midweek

We’re holding on to cloud cover this morning as temperatures stayed ‘warmer’ compared to 24 hours ago. Many are starting off around freezing in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Cloud cover will stick around through most of the day although we should still see peaks of sunshine. Highs for this afternoon will warm back up into the upper 40s to around 50° for Sunday.

We’ll hold on to some of the warmer air for Monday with temperatures back into the lower 50s. Yet another front looks to move through late Monday into Tuesday but stays quiet. This will knock us back into the 40s for a few days.

There is a slight chance for a few Isolated showers Tuesday, but we see a better chance for some scattered showers later in the week.

For Wednesday and Thursday, a few chances for rain will move into the area. Mainly very late Wednesday into early Thursday. Despite the cooler temperatures, we should be warm enough to only see rain.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez