What We’re Tracking:

Another cold night

Warming up this weekend

Plenty of sunshine

As we head into the evening tonight, plan on another very chill night with mostly clear skies. Overnight lows will drop to near single digits once again with a light breeze remaining in the area. Some good news coming from the wind for once: a strong southerly breeze will pick up on Saturday signaling the return of some warmer temperatures.

Highs will reach the lower 40s with more sunshine helping melt the snow as we start out the weekend. Winds will be picking up from the south at 15-20 mph causing breezy conditions but it will help us stay warm through the day.

We’ll get a weak front that will move through by Sunday changing our wind direction from the south to the north and bringing in some cloud cover. No precipitation expected and our temperatures won’t suffer as we continue to climb into the upper 40s to near 50°.

Once most of the snow melts, we should start to warm up even more into the 40s and some 50s by next week. In fact, most of next week looks to be sunny and mild with somewhat warm weather possible the end of next week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez