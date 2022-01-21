Warming up for the weekend

What We’re Tracking:

Warming up this weekend

Few clouds moving through

Another cool down next week

Clouds will continue to build in this evening with temperatures dropping into the 20s tonight. We’ll hold on to some of this cloud cover heading into the start of the weekend as well.

By Saturday, temperatures climb into the upper 30s and lower 40s which is near average for this time of year. A mix of sun and clouds will be likely throughout the day but still a pleasant start to the weekend.

For those heading out to the Chiefs game Sunday, tailgating will be nice with highs topping out around 50° but the wind will continue to be a nuisance. By kick-off, things will start to cool down into the 40s and eventually 30s once the game starts to wrap up. Still a good idea to really bundle up as you head out to Arrowhead!

The mild weather will continue for Monday with middle to upper 50s expected to start the work week and plenty of sunshine. That’s all before our next cold front moves in quietly, dropping our temperatures into the 20s for afternoon highs Tuesday and struggling to warm up throughout the week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez