What We’re Tracking

Pleasant start to the week

Storm chance Tuesday night into Wednesday

Warming a bit for the end of the week

Tonight, we are watching a chance for stray showers. The main part of the complex of storms looks to be more towards the Kansas-Oklahoma border. Our best chance for storms this week will be late Tuesday and into Wednesday. There may be some stronger storms, as well, with damaging wind gusts being the main threat.

Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s. We will have a mostly sunny sky for most of the day before the storm system brings more cloud cover. Temperatures cool down a little bit going into Wednesday with highs back in the middle 80s.

After the midweek storm chance, temperatures begin to gradually warm towards the weekend. Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s are likely for the end of the week and start of the weekend before high pressure tries to build back in to our south.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller