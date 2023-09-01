What We’re Tracking

Warmer Friday

Hotter weather for the weekend

Staying hot through much of next week

We’re off to a nice cool start this morning with temperatures in the 60s and dew points in the 50s under clear skies. Later this afternoon we will warm up into the lower 90s with a mostly sunny sky. This looks to be our “coolest” day for a while as a weaker heat wave begins to move over the area.

Rain chances look to be slim to none, as well, as high pressure becomes our dominant feature by this point again. Other than that, the next several days will be dry, sunny, and hot across the area.

Temperatures remain in the upper 90s, even some triple digit highs for the western counties, through all of Labor Day weekend and even into early next week. Additionally, there is a chance for isolated rain in the middle of next week. Overnight lows are expected to be rather mild, as well, only dipping into the upper 60s to low 70s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez