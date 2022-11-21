What We’re Tracking:

Warming up

Pleasant through Thanksgiving

Cooler by Friday

We’re about 10°-20° warmer this morning than we have been the last few days starting off in the middle to upper 30s for most. This is setting us up for our warming trend that will see take place over the next few days.

Temperatures will continue to climb through Wednesday with light wind. Highs this afternoon will top out in the middle 50s with plenty of sunshine. Dry conditions persist through Wednesday as we will top out in the middle to upper 50s. Tuesday some spots may even manage to get into the lower 60s!

The next 7 days will be mainly dry, but we are keeping an eye on a system that appears to arrive near Thanksgiving. At this point, if anything does come of it, temperatures will be warm enough that wintry precipitation doesn’t look to be an issue for us. As it stands, it doesn’t look like a very promising chance for rain anyway.

There is a chance that we see the cooler temperatures arrive the day of Thanksgiving depending on the timing of our next front. Although it may move through relatively quiet, we hold on to the cooler air heading into Black Friday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez