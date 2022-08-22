What We’re Tracking:

Gradual warming trend this week

Dry stretch ahead

Rain chances return by the weekend

Tonight, the sky becomes mostly clear once again as temperatures fall into the lower to middle 60s. The wind becomes calm again but will begin to turn more southerly through the day tomorrow.

For Tuesday, sunshine continues and we get slightly warmer. Highs will continue to steadily climb through the week, as lows stay in the 60s. High pressure builds into the area, meaning our forecast won’t change too much until we get closer to the weekend. We can expect sunny skies to carry us through most of the work week with highs generally in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

By the weekend, a system approaches from the Pacific Northwest that should provide some rain chances and slightly cooler temperatures through Sunday. The best chance for rain is currently shaping up to be Saturday night and into Sunday morning. We’ll watch that timing as it could bring some interruption to your weekend plans.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller