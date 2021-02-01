Warming up through midweek before Arctic Blast arrives

Clouds should clear, gradually, through this morning, and later this afternoon, highs will climb into the lower to middle 40s.

Tonight, we can expected temperatures in the low-mid 20s, and with mainly clear skies on Tuesday and a southeasterly breeze at 5-10 mph, temperatures will climb into the lower 50s.

By Wednesday we should be in the middle 50s, so get out and enjoy it while you can!

By the second half of the week, a cold front comes through, bringing a slight chance for rain or snow on Thursday as the cold air arrives. However, a second–and much stronger–cold front will rush through Saturday, bringing us the coldest air of the winter so far.

Overnight lows heading into Sunday morning will be in the single digits, but wind chills will be well below zero. Highs on Sunday may struggle to even make it out of the teens.