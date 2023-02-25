What We’re Tracking

Chilly start Saturday

Warming up this weekend

Rain / Storm chance late Sunday

After some freezing rain and drizzle last night, road conditions have improved greatly across the area. Temperatures are in the 10s and 20s this morning so there still may be issues with a few slick spots. Take it slow this morning if you have to be out and about!

We’ll see plenty of sunshine for our Saturday and get a lot of this ice to melt pretty quickly as temperatures top out in the lower to middle 50s with a light breeze out of the south. Clouds will start to filter in later this evening ahead of our next system.

For Sunday, winds will become quite breezy by the afternoon with gusts of 40+ mph possible. Afternoon highs are expected to reach the middle 60s before rain moves in. A few isolated showers are possible through the afternoon, but a bulk of the rain holds off until after sunset.

Along with the rain chances we’re also expecting a few thunderstorms in the area – some of which could even be on the low end severe range. Expect brief heavy downpours, stronger winds from time-to-time, and the potential for some small hail as well.

Showers may linger into Monday morning as we take a slight dip in temperatures, into the upper 50s. Winds will still be quite breezy out of the North with gusts of 30+ mph which could make it feel a bit colder.

Most of next week should remain mild before another front arrives by the weekend that will cool us back down and *possibly give us another chance for precipitation.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez