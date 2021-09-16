Warming up through the weekend, slight chance for showers tomorrow

Wind speeds will pick up just a bit by Thursday afternoon with a stronger breeze moving in from the south, gusting to around 20-30 mph. Highs for the day will be back to above average levels – in the upper 80s. Mostly sunny skies can be expected once again.

Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s are expected as we close out the work week and move through the weekend.

There looks to be a front nearby tomorrow, and if it can make it’s way through, could produce a few isolated showers or storms. Otherwise, we’ll have to wait until the middle of next week for a better chance for precipitation.

Looking well ahead into next week, models are starting to indicate we just might see our first wave of cooler fall air with the passage of a strong cold front sometime in the Tuesday timeframe.