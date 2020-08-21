Warming up through the weekend

What We’re Tracking:

Slight increase in humidity over the weekend

Warming trend

Little to no rain chances

The comfortable weather continues for Friday with relatively low humidity and highs in the upper 80s to near 90°. So, even though it will be warm today, it won’t feel too uncomfortable outside!

Humidity levels will stay in the moderate range with dew points in the lower 60s for Friday before climbing slightly over the weekend. A lot of sunshine is expected through this time, as well.

Despite the slight increase in humidity and warmer temperatures ahead, there is still no significant chance for showers or storms over the next week as things stand right now. It is hard to rule out an isolated rain shower with the jetstream flowing overhead, but there are no signs of a storm system developing that will impact us in Northeast Kansas this week.

There’s a high pressure system over the desert southwest that won’t erode until the middle part of next week, and that’s what is keeping us quiet over the next several days.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

