Warming up through week with a few rain chances

What We’re Tracking:

Warm days ahead

Few rain chances midweek

Increasing humidity

We’ll see a few passing clouds tonight and stay quiet as temperatures drop into the middle to upper 60s.

The overall pattern is favoring warm and mostly sunny weather for the upcoming work week, but there still is a slight chance for a few isolated pop-up showers to develop during the afternoon and evening hours Monday, and a bit better chance for scattered storms Tuesday.

We could still see a few rain chances Wednesday, but they become less likely. Rain chances start to taper off and we see the sun make a full return by late week.

Besides the few very isolated rain chances, we really start to crank up the heat throughout the week. Temperatures will start off right around average in the middle 80s but we could end up in the middle 90s before the weekend with lots of sunshine.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

