What We’re Tracking

Gradually warming early next week

Cooling back to average by midweek

More active pattern late week

Tonight, we will have clear skies with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s yet again. We then move into a break between active patterns and with that we will start to see some gradual warming.

Temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s starting Monday afternoon. These warmer temperatures will carry into the start of the week ahead where dry and sunny conditions are expected through at least Tuesday afternoon.

By the time we get to the middle of next week, there are some indications that the weather pattern gets a bit more active. That should help to increase our rain chances by the middle of next week. Showers and storms become more likely starting late Tuesday and continue off and on throughout the rest of the week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard