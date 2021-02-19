Warming up with a wintry mix chance over the weekend

Highs should climb into the middle 30s by the afternoon with increasing clouds through the afternoon.

We could also experience some more patchy freezing fog early tomorrow morning. Otherwise, areas of clouds on Saturday will still allow temperatures to climb into the upper 30s, and we are still on track for some 40s by the end of the weekend.

A system moves through early on Sunday, but with warmer temperatures in place we could see a brief mix very early Sunday morning then a few rain showers as highs climb into the 40s.