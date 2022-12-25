What We’re Tracking:

Freezing rain/sleet/snow through late evening

Chilly breezes on Monday

Warmer weather ahead this week

We’re keeping an eye on this quick-passing system that could bring chance at some light freezing rain mixed with light snow or sleet at times. The most likely timeframe for the precipitation is through the evening. There could be a chance for some slick spots, especially on untreated, elevated road surfaces.

Behind this system on Monday there will be a chilly north wind with highs only in the 20s once again. This should be the last of this cold blast as the coldest of the air continues to retreat to the northeast of our area.

Warmer weather ahead for much of the week with highs back into the 40s and 50s by the middle of the week and a chance to thaw out a bit across the region. We will be keeping an eye on the next system, which should be a rain-producer for us by the end of the week, possibly into New Year’s Eve.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller