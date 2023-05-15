HOLTON (KSNT) – On Friday a series of thunderstorms spawned several brief tornadoes in Brown and Jackson Counties.

Some isolated damage was reported near Reserve, Kansas with more significant damage done to a homestead, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Reserve, KS

Around 7:03 p.m. an EF-2 tornado touched down north of Hamlin and moved north-northeast damaging trees before hitting a homestead near Reserve, KS. Outbuildings were completely destroyed with winds up to 112 mph, according to NWS.

The home had damage to the siding, roof and windows, according to NWS. The tornado dissipated shortly after hitting the homestead.

North of Holton

Around 7:11 p.m. an EF-1 tornado with winds up to 90 mph touched down north of Holton and damaged portions of the roof and walls of a barn, according to NWS. The tornado went northeast towards Straight Creek causing tree damage.

East of Netawaka and Whiting

Around 7:38 p.m. a tornado with an unknown EF rating was seen between Netawaka and Whiting, Kansas. The NWS said photo evidence of the tornado showed dirt being kicked up below the funnel. No damage was observed due to the brief and rural location.

North of Whiting

An unknown EF-rated tornado formed at around 7:49 p.m. for about 30 seconds near the Delaware River north of Whiting, Kansas. The NWS said photo evidence of the tornado was taken but no damage was found.

Video captured around 7:22 p.m. north of Holton shows a funnel cloud near touchdown.