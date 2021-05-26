Water levels normal at flood areas in Shawnee County ahead of possible severe storms

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Much of the Shawnee County area is in a flash flood watch Wednesday night.

Dusty Nichols with Shawnee County Emergency Management said the water levels in the normal flood spots are actually at good levels, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t keeping an eye on the severe weather expected.

Nichols said the ground is saturated so if there is a lot of rain quickly, there is the possibility it could flood. He said to make sure you have a plan before you go to bed.

“We are expecting some possible severe stuff overnight which is kind of worrisome because people are sleeping. So we encourage people to turn on your phone apps, your weather radios,” Nichols said. “All those things to be ready in case a tornado should strike.”

