TOPEKA (KSNT) – A line of smoke is blowing towards Kansas, courtesy of wildfires burning outside of the U.S.

The National Weather Service (NWS) of Topeka reports via social media that smoke from wildfires burning in Canada are showing up on satellite imagery. The smoke cloud, appearing as a wave moving south, is currently over several Midwest states such as Nebraska, Missouri, South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa.

The NWS station in Topeka said the smoke may make it to the far northeast area of Kansas on Wednesday, May 17. The smoke could lead to a milky white appearance in the sky and lead to the creation of more colorful sunsets.

A Nexstar station in Michigan reports that the smoke is coming from fires in Saskatchewan and Alberta Canada. Around 29 active wildfires are in the province with 166 to date for the season.