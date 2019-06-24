We deserve a pretty, drier and more comfortable day

​It’s been an active pattern of late. As a result, we’ve experienced some vivid lightning shows and occasional torrential rainfall. The weather really put a damper on many activities over these past few days. Topeka received 5.28” over the past three days.

Last Friday, morning storms brought heavy rain and wind gusts near 60mph. Saturday was very muggy with periods of storminess. Sunday was cloudy with steady rain early and a few showers late. Now that the front has blown through, we should enjoy sunny and more comfortable weather for a day.

Today should be sunny and less humid, but it may also be a tad breezy. West/northwest wind may be up a touch. Even though it will be pleasant, you should watchful to avoid high water, flooded roads and any barricaded areas.

Greater Topeka Monday

​Highs: 81-84

​Wind: W/NW 10-20

Creeks, streams and rivers are running fast and many are overflowing. Lakes/reservoirs have also taken on large amounts of water over the weekend. This recent deluge has been a major setback. The good news is that we about to begin a much drier and warmer pattern for this last week of June.

Dew Points will be much higher in the coming days. Wind becomes southerly tonight so expect a bigger dose of heat and humidity Tuesday. Once the boundary passes to generate isolated storms into Tuesday evening, we should enjoy very small precipitation chances which will gradually let us recovery from so much recent rain.

As the week progresses, temperatures will be much higher for a prolonged period with lows of 67-72 and highs of 89-94. The Fourth of July is only a week from Thursday, so we can start talking about that holiday weekend later this week so you can begin to finalize plans.

Enjoy the pleasant day ahead…

KSNT Meteorologist David George

