We get a great summer day with sunshine, pleasant temps, lower humidity levels and northerly breezes

Enjoy what we have because the heat and humidity comes back by Wednesday night

We’ve had spotty to scattered thunderstorms over the past four days, but many communities have hardly gotten anything. It’s too dry and we need more water.

A boundary slid across the region late Monday, and dew points have dropped considerably. Mugginess should be gone for the next two days before it slowly builds.

Today will be about as good as it gets for late June. Expect sunshine, warm temps, low humidity and gentle northerly breezes.

Greater Topeka Tuesday

Highs: 80-84

Wind: W/NW 8-16

There may be a few more clouds beginning Wednesday during maximum heating. The wind may also become just a bit stronger and dew points may be a few numbers higher. Storms become possible late Wednesday, Wednesday night and early Thursday.

The last part of the week is when we return to hot, muggy weather. Highs will likely go above 90 degrees on Thursday and Friday. Storm chances go up late Friday and Saturday.

Sunday looks hot and humid with highs of 90-92. Nighttime temps should be near 71-73 into early next week.

Gorgeous today so please get out if you can.…

KSNT Meteorologist David George

