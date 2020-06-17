We may see relief soon as storm chances increase late Thursday to Saturday

Wind will become stronger and dew points will keep climbing. Expect more of those elements today with a clear to partly cloudy and a 97-100 heat index by mid to late afternoon.

Greater Topeka Wednesday

Highs: 93-97

Wind: S/SE 15-30

We get an approaching boundary late Thursday. There should be some isolated storms around Thursday evening with a higher risk through the wee hours of Friday. More rain and thunder should be expected through the day Friday.

The weekend has a chance of thunderstorms, but more may happen Saturday than Sunday. Look for scattered activity both days with slightly lower temperatures. Most spots should see highs in the upper 80s Saturday and in the middle 80s on Father’s Day.

Monday and Tuesday look quiet and pleasant right now with clear to partly cloudy conditions. We may stay in the 80s early next week as well.

Storm chances will increase soon to wash the car and water the garden…

