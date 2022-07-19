What We’re Tracking:

Weak front on the move

Slim to no rain chances

Little relief in sight

A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect until 8:00p.m. tonight for the entire viewing area.

After a very hot day, a weak front will try and slide through later tonight. It will do so quietly as we don’t really see rain along with it just a slight change in temperatures and wind direction. We’ll start off Wednesday morning in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

We do get a chance to drop a few degrees into the middle to upper 90s for Wednesday as our winds turn out of the north, but the best news about this front is that it will lower our humidity for a little while!

Through the rest of the work week, mostly dry conditions prevail and even more heat looks to build in as this weather pattern doesn’t look to change for a few more days. Lower 100s may take us straight through the first part of the weekend and maybe beyond into next week, too.

There is some uncertainty here, though, and maybe a little hope for cooler temperatures and a bit of rain. There looks to be a front that could, potentially, be nearby over the weekend. There’s a lot of model uncertainty here, but if we can get that front to sag a bit to the south, we could see some rain chances and a break from the heat by the end of the weekend. Unfortunately, it looks nearly as likely that the heat could continue with dry conditions.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush