MORRIS COUNTY (KSNT) – The time for controlled burns is nearly here, but choosing when to burn and knowing what conditions to look out for is key to making sure the fire doesn’t get out of control.

With range burning season coming up, Kansas Emergency Management officials are preparing for those intense fires.

Dry conditions in addition to the strong wind can be a dangerous combination for fires getting out of control.

Large areas with dry grass and open range like we have in many local counties allow fires to spread extremely quickly.

Following burn bans by local counties is incredibly important at this time of year, whether you’re looking at burning large areas of land or a smaller burn to get rid of branches or other debris.

Not only do you need to keep an eye on conditions for the day you plan on setting a fire. The days immediately following are equally important.

“Be cognizant of what’s going on in these dry conditions as we’re really approaching a dry time of year, there’s a lot of unburnt grass out there and a lot of fire danger,” Morris County Emergency Management, Chris Blackledge said. “Make sure they’re aware of what’s going on with the weather – the situations around them, and it could not only impact themselves, but it could impact their neighbors and their friends and families in their neighboring areas.”

Fires re-igniting is a major problem for many Kansas Fire Departments, especially those that serve rural areas with plenty of grasslands.

The County Emergency official recommends looking at those fire danger forecast 2 – 3 days ahead of time and to avoid burning when it is, or could get windy.