Weather stays nice for Sunday, more storm chances on the way

Sunday is tracking on the pleasant side once again. We should see plenty of sunshine throughout, and cooler air in place helps keep us about 10 degrees below where we sat yesterday. Highs in the afternoon hover the 80 degrees. If you have any outdoor plans for the rest of the weekend, today will surely be a day to enjoy. This work week may not have the same convenience...

Thunderstorm chances are on the increase as we head into Monday. Highs once again remain on the cooler side in the mid to upper 70s. Shower and thunderstorm development looks to be best during the afternoon and evening hours.

We will continue to see chances for thunderstorms in northeast Kansas through Friday. We are already under a slight risk for severe weather for most of the area on Tuesday. The forecast area for severe weather will likely change, so we will continue to monitor as the system draws closer over the next couple of days. You can keep yourself up to date by keeping up with the Storm Track Weather Team on KSNT News and the Storm Track App.

Whether or not we see more severe weather later in the work week is still rather uncertain. We are still in severe weather season here in northeast Kansas, so we will be watching closely as always. Highs return to the lower 80s Tuesday and stay there through the week. Brighter news is still set to return Saturday. It looks like we will be moving toward a break in storm chances by the weekend.



- KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Andrew Adams

We value your input. If you can suggest corrections or other stories, please contact us: producers@ksnt.com