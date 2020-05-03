Weekend ends nicely before more rain moves in tomorrow

What We’re Tracking:

Widely scattered showers possible through this morning

More rain chances Monday

Cooler next week

We’ll have a slight chance for scattered showers this morning, but mid-morning things will start to clear out for us. We should end the day with some sunshine and pleasant temperatures in the low to mid 70s! Get outside and enjoy it because a better chance for rain moves in for Monday.

Scattered showers and storms are possible through the day on Monday with a few stronger storms possible to the south and east. Temperatures should only make it into the 60s with the rain and clouds in the area.

The middle of the week looks pleasant, with temperatures in the low-mid 70s. Tuesday may be slightly breezy, though. Another chance for rain moves in Thursday into Friday, and things cool off, as well. Mid 60s are expected as we close out the week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor



