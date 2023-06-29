What We’re Tracking

Heat and humidity hangs around

Storms possible by the weekend

Cooler by Saturday

**HEAT ADVISORY** – Anderson, Clay, Cloud, Coffey, Dickinson, Douglas, Franklin, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Pottawatomie, Riley, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties from 1:00pm – 9:00pm Thursday.

Tonight will consist of a mostly clear sky, but humidity stays around keeping tonight pretty mild with temperatures in the middle 70s. There is a chance for storms in our northern counties overnight tonight into the early Friday morning hours. Tomorrow once again, a heat advisory will be in affect from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. for Anderson, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon, Osage, Shawnee and Wabaunsee counties.

Temperatures for tomorrow will push close to, if not surpass, 100°, but we’ll be watching for the arrival of our next storm system by that point. Our next best chance for rain arrives late Friday and into Saturday, and a cool front moves in with that as well. Some storms with this system may be on the stronger side primarily in our northern counties.

This storm system drops our temperatures down into the upper 80s and lower 90s for the weekend. These temperatures could try to last all the way until the Fourth of July! Sunday looks to feature abundant sunshine, but we’re keeping an eye on a slight chance for a few storms by Monday and even Tuesday evening.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard