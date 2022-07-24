What We’re Tracking:

Cold front arrives today

Several chances for rain

Not as hot for the week ahead

The cold front we’ve been keeping a close eye on for a while now has finally started to make its way into the region. Scattered showers and perhaps a thunderstorm or two will be possible throughout the day today. The best chance for precipitation appears to be around lunchtime this afternoon.

A wide variety of high temperatures are expected today as the placement and speed of the cold front will be key. As of right now it looks like lower 90s with even some upper 80s will be possible as we head into the final week of July. The relief from the heat and rain chances will be most welcome!

Our rain chances pick back up again as we head into the late evening hours tonight and especially early Monday morning. Enough energy looks to be in place where we could see a few thunderstorms as well through this time period.

Additional chances for rain look to be focused into Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures cooling off for days with more clouds and rain, but still warm on the days in between. High temperatures will fluctuate between the upper 80s and lower 90s this week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush