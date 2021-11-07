Well above average temperatures today with breezy conditions

What We’re Tracking:

Pleasant and Breezy today

Dry into next week

Cooler by Wednesday with rain chance

Highs across the region today will likely see the lower 70s with mostly sunny skies. This warm-up will put us about 10 degrees above average for this time of year. Breezy conditions will be moving through, but overall our weekend will wrap up nice and pleasant!

Dry conditions will persist through Monday and Tuesday as well. Warmer temperatures are still expected as we hang out in the lower 70s Monday and middle to upper 60s for Tuesday.

Our next storm system is getting organized for the middle portion of next week, which will not only bring us rain but also cooler temperatures as we may very well struggle to get out of the upper 50s for highs through the end of the week. Scattered showers are likely throughout the day time Wednesday and very well could linger into early Thursday morning.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush