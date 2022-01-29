What We’re Tracking:

Sunshine through this weekend

Warming up into Monday

Storm system, cold weather next week

Mostly sunny skies are expected today with a light breeze out of the west. Temperatures this afternoon will warm up pleasantly into the middle to upper 50s. That’s roughly 15 degrees above normal for this time of year! Clear skies will then be expected heading into the evening hours with lows in the middle 20s.

For Sunday we’ll have a minor setback with temperatures only reaching the lower 50s. Very pleasant conditions overall, especially if you’re heading out to the Chiefs games. If you’re tailgating you may still want to bundle up as it’ll be in the 30s but temperatures should be in the upper 40s near kick-off as we cheer on the Chiefs!

Monday will be extremely warm. Highs may top out into the lower 60s. However, we’re eyeing a stronger push of cold air and possibly some wintry weather for the middle of next week. Temperatures are likely to plummet by Wednesday along with areas of winter mix late Tuesday into Wednesday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush