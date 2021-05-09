Well-below average temperatures and clouds to start the week

What We’re Tracking:

Continued cool weather

Few showers early in the week

Warmer later in the week

Cloud cover will break apart tonight for a while, only to be replaced by scattered areas of mid-level clouds moving in. Temperatures will stay cool, but with some clouds we will most likely only fall into the lower 40s by morning.

Looking ahead, temperatures stay below average struggling to get out of the 50s into the lower 60s through Wednesday. In addition to the cool air, we keep an eye on a few rain chances to start the new week, mainly on Tuesday. A few passing showers will keep it even cooler that day.

Eventually, rain chances taper off through midweek and temperatures try and climb to more seasonable levels in the lower to middle 70s by the end of the week. Another chance for mainly overnight showers and storms on Friday before even warmer weather builds in by the weekend with highs back in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com