We’ll see abundant sunshine today, but that won’t really help out our temperatures all that much.

Highs will make it into the middle 40s, but with north winds gusting to around 20mph, it’ll be feeling like the we’re in the 30s for most of the day. Our average high for today is 68°, and average lows are at 44°.

Tonight, we should get even colder than last night as lows dip back close to 20°.

By Wednesday afternoon, this cold air mass looks to move a bit to the east, and we’ll be able to warm into the 60s for highs.

We look to warm things back up, further still, by the tail end of the week and into next weekend with afternoon highs in the 70s and 80s by the weekend.