Windy & rainy Christmas Eve

Snow for many Christmas Day

Several cold days ahead

Rain will become widespread for the first half of the day today as a cold front approaches. Strong south winds will keep early day temperatures in the 50s, but quickly falling from west to east by this afternoon. Temperatures should peak out ahead of the front, then fall into the 30s and 40s by the evening hours as gusty northwest wind moves in.

Behind the cold front, temperatures plunge to highs in the lower to middle 30s for Christmas Day. With the lingering precipitation now expected to wrap around the back side of the storm system, many areas will end up getting snow for Christmas! The best chance for accumulating snow will be in our northwestern counties, where 2-4″ may fall. Some minor amounts may occur farther southeast, possibly even toward Topeka, but recent warmth will have fairly warm ground conditions.

Occasional snow showers into Tuesday with the cold air firmly in place. Throughout the week, we’ll gradually clear out, but stay chilly. Highs will be in the 30s through the end of the year with lows in the 10s and 20s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller