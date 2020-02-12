Wet snow and mix for today, then blustery overnight and much colder Thursday

Much warmer this weekend with highs in the 60s by Monday

A Winter Weather Advisory is posted from 6am until midnight for the following counties in northeast Kansas: Anderson, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Lyon and Osage

A Wind Chill Advisory is posted from midnight to noon Thursday for the following: Brown, Jackson, Jefferson, Marshall, Nemaha, Pottawatomie, Republic and Washington

Passing clouds made for variably cloudy conditions for much of this week. Temperatures have been at or above normal for the past few days, but we are about to experience a huge drop in numbers by tonight and early Thursday.

Today, we get a mainly cloudy early with a light southeast wind. Light snow develops across our southern counties first and it should spread north throughout the mid to late morning. Wet snow and rain/snow mix will impact most of northeast Kansas throughout the midday and afternoon.

Accumulations may reach an inch or two for spots east and south of Topeka. A dusting to one inch is possible around Shawnee County. Light snow showers should be expected to the far north/northwest.

Greater Topeka Wednesday

Highs: 35-39

Wind: W/NW 6-12

It will become frigid and blustery overnight. Winds chills early Thursday should be -5 to -15. We should get a lot more sunshine by Thursday, but it won’t be pleasant with considerably colder air in place. We may see temps near 10 Thursday morning. Highs might only reach 24-27, but communities toward the Nebraska border may stay in the teens.

After frigid conditions Thursday night, Friday will be a little better after morning wind chills of -5 to -15. The sky should be blue and temperatures might be up at least 10-12 degrees from the previous day.

The pattern looks mainly dry for the weekend. The probability for a few showers look slightly higher Saturday night, so maybe we get a partly to mostly cloudy sky for Saturday and Sunday with upper 40s and low 50s.

There is a chance to be in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees with a partly cloudy sky to start next week. Spring will be here before you know it. The calendar says it starts in 5 weeks, but you know we’ll get some incredible days much sooner.

Watch out for some slick spots today…

KSNT Meteorologist David George



