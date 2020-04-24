Wet weather is likely today, then mainly dry and pleasant this weekend

It seems like we’ve been getting rain every other day. Since yesterday was pretty, that must mean that today will be wet if the pattern holds true.

Thursday’s sunshine is over as late afternoon clouds arrived. Spotty showers and thunderstorms have been dotting the landscape ever since. Rain becomes more likely this afternoon with some heavy storms, otherwise it will be mainly overcast with slightly cooler temperatures.

Greater Topeka Friday

Highs: 64-68

Wind: N/NE 12-22

Clearing should occur tonight, and fog development may occur in spots. The upcoming weekend looks pleasant with highs near 70 degrees. It may be rather breezy for Saturday, and expect more clouds with a random shower late Saturday and Sunday.

It looks breezy and warmer Monday with possible thunderstorms late Monday night and Tuesday. We will certainly monitor the risk for anything strong to severe. We should have consistent temps, more humidity and gusty wind at times next week. Spring looks like it’s here to stay as May approaches, and the risk of a frost or freeze at this point is practically zero.

Prepare for occasional rain or thunder today and enjoy the weekend…

KSNT Meteorologist David George

